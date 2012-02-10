Behind the Scenes: Social Networking The Huguely Trial

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

You're watching one of the biggest trials in Charlottesville's history, on the air every night, and online throughout the day but what you don't see is what it takes to bring you the latest coverage.

Just down the road from the trial itself, the real media circus is packed inside a small alternate courtroom. Electronic devices, like cameras and cellphones, are not allowed inside but just feet from the door, phones and computers lie in wait, ready to fire off the latest detail to Twitter, Facebook and the web as it unfolds in real time.

Daily Progress reporter Brian McKenzie has spent close to three decades in news. He says social media has changed the business profoundly.

"You don't have time to sit and focus a lot on what's going on, a lot of the nuances," he said. "For this particular case there's just a lot of people, so you end up bouncing into each other."

Our NBC29 web team is also working overtime to keep you up to date. It is a fast-paced and highly competitive environment to bring you the best coverage.

"You're running from the front to the back, outside, trying to get a tweet out, but trying not to miss any details at the same time," said NBC29 web producer Amy Vu.

