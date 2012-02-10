Quantcast

One Love Foundation

Posted: Updated: Feb 10, 2012 04:49 PM
Photo Courtesy of One Love Foundation Photo Courtesy of One Love Foundation

The One Love Foundation is working to keep Yeardley Love's memory alive and now there are more ways to contribute.    

The non-profit wants to encourage kindness and humility while remembering Love's life.  You can now contribute by just picking up the phone.    

Text the word *Love* to the number 27722, and you can make a $10 donation to the organization through the United Way of central Maryland.    

For more information on the One Love Foundation, visit their website. http://www.joinonelove.org/

  • One Love FoundationMore>>

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.