Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

The One Love Foundation is working to keep Yeardley Love's memory alive and now there are more ways to contribute.

The non-profit wants to encourage kindness and humility while remembering Love's life. You can now contribute by just picking up the phone.

Text the word *Love* to the number 27722, and you can make a $10 donation to the organization through the United Way of central Maryland.

For more information on the One Love Foundation, visit their website. http://www.joinonelove.org/