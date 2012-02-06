Media Circus Converges on Charlottesville for Huguely Trial

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Behind the scenes of the George Huguely murder trial is a story in and of itself. Some downtown streets in Charlottesville have turned into a sea of satellite trucks, stacked bumper-to-bumper.

The courtroom is what we are all focused on as this trial unfolds, but the story on the other side of the camera is the massive array of live trucks and media that will call Charlottesville home for the duration.

There is enough action to clog the streets of downtown Charlottesville, and put parking at a premium. It is all for a murder trial that is garnering the spotlight nationwide. From Washington to Baltimore to network news, viewers from across the country will get daily reports from the Charlottesville courtroom in the middle of this media circus.

One reporter said, "We've covered this for 21 months already and we're here for the duration of the trial."

Another stated, "I would say that this is one of the most organized media circuses I have seen so far. We'll see how it goes as the week progresses."

The buildup began in May of 2010 when the body of University of Virginia student Yeardley Love was found. Hours later, her ex-boyfriend George Huguely was under arrest. Then, as the trial neared, dozens of journalists began their inquiries.

Ric Barrick said, "Well, the judge gave us a call and said 'I'm a little concerned about the media attention so far and I know it's going to be more when the actual trial comes.'"

That was three months ago, and over the course of the trial, Charlottesville is expected to be home to 19 satellite trucks and 172 journalists live on location.

Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown said, "It's not something that normally happens, we don't normally have this amount of media for cases."

But for most of February, the lights, camera and action of the Huguely murder trial will take center stage in Charlottesville.

Several media members we talked to say they are here for the duration of the trial, while others are only covering the beginning. But even if this coverage seems to thin out, you can bet they will be back when the trial wraps up.