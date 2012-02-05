National Media Spotlight on Charlottesville as Huguely Trial Begins

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Monday morning, former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely will step into a Charlottesville courtroom for the first time.

Huguely is accused of killing women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May of 2010. His murder trial is set to get underway with the first wave of jury selection Monday morning at 9:30.

The two-week trial is turning the national media spotlight on Charlottesville. Journalists picked up their credentials Sunday. Coming from across the country, the city says 172 people plan to cover the trial.

The city expects more than 19 media trucks around the courthouse to broadcast live reports. Charlottesville City Spokesman Ric Barrick said, "Over time today and certainty tomorrow morning it's just going to build into hopefully a very contained area that keeps the area in a safe place away from the trial and in close enough proximity so that they can do their job."

The city has strategically set up the streets around the courthouse to keep things orderly for media and people who are trying to go about their regular business. The city only plans to shut down one street around court square to handle all those crews.

Fourth Street between East High Street and Jefferson will be closed during the trial. As of Sunday night, media trucks are already parked on several other streets around Charlottesville Circuit Court, so parking will be limited.