Huguely Motions Hearing

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

The final motions hearing for the George Huguely murder trial was held in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Friday. Huguely is accused of killing UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May of 2010.

If you want to see George Huguely, you will have to be inside the courtroom on Monday as his murder trial starts. In yet another unprecedented ruling in an unprecedented case, Judge Edward Hogshire ordered that all media will not be able to take pictures of him until a jury is seated.

Friday, lawyers on both sides of the case argued over a motion by the defense to eliminate 15 photographs that the commonwealth plans to use during the trial. The defense said some photos of Love's body at the crime scene and autopsy were graphic and inflammatory. Judge Hogshire denied the motion, so the pictures are fair game.

Judge Hogshire instated a gag order for the duration of the trial, so there will be no comment from the defense, the commonwealth and employees of the Charlottesville Police Department.

The two-week long trial is set to start at 9:30 Monday morning in Charlottesville Circuit Court. The first two days are dedicated to jury selection.