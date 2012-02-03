Spotlight on George Huguely

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Born into a successful family, blessed as an athlete and accepted as a student into the University of Virginia, George Huguely seemed to have it all - until May 3, 2010. That is when Charlottesville police say Huguely killed his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love inside an apartment on 14th Street.

When the case first broke, Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo said, "Probable cause existed for us to take him into custody and obtain warrants for his arrest."

Now Huguely is facing six felony charges including first-degree murder. Huguely admitted to police that he kicked his foot through Love's door, got into an argument, shook Love, and her head repeatedly hit the wall. Her roommate found Love face down on her bed in a pool of blood.

At his preliminary hearing, Huguely's defense attorney Rhonda Quagliana said, "This case is a tragedy, but not about an intentional criminal act."

This is not Huguely's first run-in with the law. He has been arrested at least two other times - in Florida in 2007 for possession of alcohol by a minor and in Lexington, VA in 2008 for being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

Officer R.L. Moss of the Lexington Police Department said, "He became more aggressive, more physical toward me, started calling me several other terms that I'm not going to state now."

Moss had to use a Taser on Huguely. Moss stated, "[Am I] surprised that he was involved in another type of incident involving physical violence? No. An incident to this extent? Yes."

Florida authorities say that physical violence continued at home. In 2007, an intoxicated Huguely was rescued off the shore of the family's million-dollar vacation home. Investigators say he and his father got into a heated argument on a yacht that ended with Huguely jumping overboard.

George Huguely was born in Washington D.C.. He grew up in the wealthy suburb of Chevy Chase, living with his mother, Marta Murphy, and father, George Huguely IV. His family operates Galliher & Huguely, a major building supply company in D.C., founded in 1912.

Huguely was an all-star lacrosse player at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. Friends say he was always upbeat, charming and they are shocked that he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Michael Preston, a friend of Huguely's said, "The George Huguely I know growing up, the George Huguely that played in my backyard with me every single day, was not capable of doing something like this."

Now, the once-playful child, star lacrosse player, and murder suspect, sits in a jail cell awaiting his fate. Huguely's trial is set to start Monday, February 6, 2012.