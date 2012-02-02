Remembering Yeardley Love

Just days before a trial starts for the man accused of her murder, friends and family of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love are remembering her.

Love was killed on May 3, 2010 inside her apartment on 14th Street in Charlottesville. She was found by her roommate, face down on her bed in a pool of blood.

Police say her life was taken at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, UVA lacrosse player George Huguely. Huguely admitted to police that he kicked his foot through her door, got into an argument, shook her and that her head repeatedly hit the wall.

Yeardley's mother, an inner city schoolteacher, says it is truly devastating to wake up each day and realize one of her daughters is no longer here. While Yeardley may be gone, friends say her memory will always live on.

Love's friend Sarah Quinn said, "I talk like she's still here, like how we talk about how she was and just everything."

Love's friend Jamie Kunkle stated, "She was very bubbly, fun-loving."

Friends say she was a practical jokester. Quinn stated, "She was always laughing. She always had something up her sleeve."

Another describes Yeardley as someone who could not carry a tune, "she honestly had the worst singing voice that you've ever heard" said her friend Catherine Barthelme.

Love grew up in the Baltimore suburb of Cockeysville Maryland, living in a house along a winding road removed from all the hustle and bustle. Yeardley is survived by her mother Sharon and her sister Lexie. Her father, John, passed away in 2003.

Love attended both middle school and high school at Notre Dame Prep in Towson, Maryland, where she studied hard, played lacrosse and kept a close circle of friends.

Mary Bartel, the lacrosse coach at Notre Dame Preparatory said, "[Love was] a contributor in every way imaginable, every positive way there was, just a great athlete and a great team player."

Love started classes at the University of Virginia in 2006. On the lacrosse field, the rising star sported the number one jersey, starting in nine games in her final season.

Julie Myers, the UVA women's lacrosse coach said, "We keep Yeardley in our hearts and on our minds and the Love family certainly right there with her."

Yeardley's memory lives on through the One Love Foundation, whose mission is to bring out the goodness in everyone, and through her circle of friends - a circle now incomplete.

Yeardley's friend Kelly Cashen said, "We were so fortunate to have each other and we were so fortunate to have Yeardley in our lives and she, I mean, she like forever changed all of us."

A family member also shared a story about Love with us this week. The last weekend Love was home, she stopped to help an elderly man who was in an accident. She stayed with him on the side of the road until an ambulance came. We're told that was just typical of her.

Huguely's trial is set to start February 6, 2012.