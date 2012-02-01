Huguely Jury Notices Mailed

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

With five days until the George Huguely murder trial begins, potential jurors in the case will get notices Wednesday. Huguely is facing six felony charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love in May of 2010.

More than 160 notices are going out in the mail Wednesday, but just because you get one of them, does not mean you will be sitting on the Huguely jury.

Lawyers involved in the first-degree murder case are looking for a 12-person jury with three alternates. Each side will get six strikes if they feel that a potential juror cannot be fair and impartial.

The jurors will arrive in shifts on Monday and Tuesday, one group of 45 at 9:30 in the morning and the next at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The first two days have been set aside for jury selection. Lawyers have said in court that they hope to seat a jury on Monday and not need a second day.