Morgan Harrington's Parents Mark 2 Years Since Remains Found

Thursday the parents of murdered Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington marked the second anniversary of when their daughter's remains were discovered. Dan and Gil Harrington held a press conference at the Copeley Road Bridge.

Copeley Road Bridge is where 20-year-old Morgan Harrington was last seen on October 17, 2009 after leaving a Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena. Her body was found 101 days later January 26, 2010 at Anchorage Farm in Albemarle County.

Dan and Gil Harrington say these anniversaries are never easy, but they are thankful they have it because now their daughter is back with them. It is the type of closure many families do not have, and it is what they want to draw attention to.

DNA from Morgan Harrington's murder has been linked to an unsolved rape back in 2005 in Fairfax, Virginia. Virginia State Police say the Harrington case is still active, and continue to get new leads. They are working closely with the FBI.

The family is distributing postcards so anyone with information on this case can anonymously mail in information to authorities. There is a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Dan and Gil Harrington are active in their "Save the Next Girl" campaign, so that this does not happen to anyone else's child.

Gil wrote a poem to mark the, as she writes, "gristly anniversary" with a message to her daughter that they have a job to do in finding her killer. (See the full poem below.)

Virginia State Police Statement

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. We do still receive tips and leads, and pursue each one. We also continue to encourage anyone with information regarding Morgan's disappearance and death to please call the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-3467 or email State Police at bci-appomattox@vsp.virginia.gov. Also accepting tips is the Jefferson Area Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward of $150,041 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police

Message and Poem from the Harringtons

Two years ago today Morgan's body was found on Anchorage Farm after 101 days of being missing. Daily, I thank God that we were able to bring Morgan home. Today many other families do not even have that closure and my heart and prayers go out to the many missing people and their families. Gil and I are held up daily by people who continue to help keep Morgan' story alive, looking for justice in her killing with hopes that the murder is caught before he strikes again – Help Save the Next Girl. Below is the poem Gil wrote to remember the day and the events that changed so many lives. Our thanks to those who hold us up.

Dan and Gil



Gristly Anniversary

When they brought your body back to me

There were just bones to see.

Didn't look like my baby – Morgan D.

No golden hair, no sparkly eyes

Broken ribs – ugly surprise.

Disposable girl they all said

Skirts too short

Lips're too red

Askin for it they all said

But what you asked for, screamed for, was mercy and release

Know you got no mercy, pray you found some peace

It's so hard to do

This life with no you

Saw your friend at a local place

Saw the message on her face

That she's moved on and we should too

But baby I'm not over the death of you

Gotta shake it off, pity's no use

We've a job to do, still a killer on the loose

It's another anniversary – not the kind you celebrate

But the kind you sorta hate

Even Hallmark passes here, I've looked hard

There's no "Happy we found your daughter's body" card

Morgan, I recon a reconing is due

Morgan, he'll pay for killing you

And have to atone

For every scream – every moan

For each and every fractured bone



241

Mom

1/26/2012