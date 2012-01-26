Quantcast

Huguely Murder Trial Motions Hearing

Posted: Updated: Jan 26, 2012 06:00 PM EST

Medical records and last minute jury questions topped a court hearing for George Huguely.  He's accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

Wednesday, we got some insight into how Judge Edward Hogshire ruled in a number of open-ended motions that came about last Friday.  The big debate in Charlottesville Circuit Court was about medical records.

The judge ruled that Love's medical records will be fair game during the trial except for what he described as "one episode."  NBC29 didn't get much detail about it, other than the fact that it involved two different records and hearsay. 

A defense request to have the jury sequestered has been denied, and potential jurors will not be shown graphic photos so their responses can be observed.  

The defense talked about the written questionnaires that potential jurors had to fill out during orientation.  They say a majority of those jurors have indicated that they do not know about the case.

Jury selection will take two days, with a stream of potential jurors coming into the courthouse 40 at a time. Notices for those who could serve on the Huguely jury trial will go out on February 1.  In total, 160 people will be called.  

A final pretrial hearing has been set for Friday, February 3.  The two-week long trial will start two days later on Monday, February 6.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

  In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

