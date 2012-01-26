Huguely Murder Trial Motions Hearing

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Medical records and last minute jury questions topped a court hearing for George Huguely. He's accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

Wednesday, we got some insight into how Judge Edward Hogshire ruled in a number of open-ended motions that came about last Friday. The big debate in Charlottesville Circuit Court was about medical records.

The judge ruled that Love's medical records will be fair game during the trial except for what he described as "one episode." NBC29 didn't get much detail about it, other than the fact that it involved two different records and hearsay.

A defense request to have the jury sequestered has been denied, and potential jurors will not be shown graphic photos so their responses can be observed.

The defense talked about the written questionnaires that potential jurors had to fill out during orientation. They say a majority of those jurors have indicated that they do not know about the case.

Jury selection will take two days, with a stream of potential jurors coming into the courthouse 40 at a time. Notices for those who could serve on the Huguely jury trial will go out on February 1. In total, 160 people will be called.

A final pretrial hearing has been set for Friday, February 3. The two-week long trial will start two days later on Monday, February 6.