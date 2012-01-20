Quantcast

New Details Emerge in Huguely Jury Selection

Posted: Updated: Jan 20, 2012 08:38 PM EST

Friday, new details have emerged in the first degree murder case against George Huguely. On February 6 and 7, 160 potential jurors will be summoned for the trial. Jury selection is expected to take two days.

Jurors will be broken up into groups of 40. Lawyers involved in the case took up three motions behind closed doors Friday, including a motion to eliminate medical records. The judge said he was not ready to rule on those motions.

Huguely is accused of killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Another hearing is set for Thursday at 3:00 in the afternoon.

  • New Details Emerge in Huguely Jury SelectionMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story