New Details Emerge in Huguely Jury Selection

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Friday, new details have emerged in the first degree murder case against George Huguely. On February 6 and 7, 160 potential jurors will be summoned for the trial. Jury selection is expected to take two days.

Jurors will be broken up into groups of 40. Lawyers involved in the case took up three motions behind closed doors Friday, including a motion to eliminate medical records. The judge said he was not ready to rule on those motions.

Huguely is accused of killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Another hearing is set for Thursday at 3:00 in the afternoon.