Lee-Jackson Day Celebrating Virginia History

Friday is a special day in Virginia's history, as we celebrate Lee-Jackson Day.

This annual, and sometimes controversial holiday, has been celebrated by Virginians for more than 100 years to remember confederate leaders Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

One Charlottesville historian says the holiday is based around the respect of Lee and Jackson's soldiers, who wanted a way for future generations to honor their leaders.

Charlottesville historian Bob Tatum said, "These men demanded a lot of these soldiers and they sacrificed a lot, many were killed, many were badly wounded, many died of disease or so fourth but they still loved those men and they wanted to honor them."

Lee-Jackson Day was combined with Martin Luther King Day until 2000 when they separated the holidays.