Holiday Safety Tips from the Fire Department

Albemarle County volunteer firefighters are offering some tips to keep your home safe from fires this holiday season. Firefighters say they tend to see a spike in calls for service this time of year.

A dry tree can easily catch fire so keep it watered. Try to only connect three strands of lights to one electrical outlet at a time, and make sure your chimney is inspected and cleaned at least once a year. However, firefighters say unattended candles pose the biggest threat.

Captain Yousef Shakhsheer of the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department said, "It's taking that extra five seconds to make sure the candles are out, it's taking that extra five seconds to make sure your tree isn't anywhere close to a heat source. It's the small things."

Never leave lights or candles unattended. The fire department has a web page dedicated specifically to holiday fire prevention.