Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

First Group of Jurors for Huguely Trial to Arrive in Court Monday

The city of Charlottesville suggests you avoid High Street and Court Square Monday as hundreds of potential jurors called for the George Huguely murder trial descend on downtown.

The circuit court split about 300 jurors into two groups to stagger their arrival times and alleviate parking problems.

Jurors will fill out questionnaires with at least 40 questions from Huguely's defense and the commonwealth.

Huguely is accused of killing fellow UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May of 2010. The two week trial starts February 6.