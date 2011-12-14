Huguely Jury Orientation Details Released

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

More than 300 people have been summoned for jury duty for the headline grabbing case, and they will all descend on the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse Monday for orientation.

A total of 320 people have been summoned to serve as potential jurors between late December and February. Huguely's two-week trial is slated to start on February 6.

On Monday, jurors will be broken up into two groups. One will report to the circuit courthouse at 2:30 Monday afternoon, the second group will report at 4 p.m. All jurors will have to fill out a written questionnaire with at least 40 questions from both Huguely's defense team and the commonwealth. That's expected to take about an hour. Some of the questions deal with juror's media exposure to the case and the specific source.

Charlottesville City Spokesperson Ric Barrick said, "We ask jurors to be on time. We also ask folks to follow the lead of the judge and sheriff. We'll have people in and then we'll quickly get people out and a new slot of people in."

The staggered schedule will help with parking issues in downtown Charlottesville. All jurors are asked to park in either the Water Street or East Market Street parking garage. Parking will be validated.

The city's spokesperson does suggest people to avoid High Street in the area of the courthouse on Monday.