Over 300 Potential Jurors Summoned for Huguely Murder Trial

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

More than 300 people have been summoned for jury duty in the first degree murder case against George Huguely.

We have learned that 320 notices have gone out to people in the city of Charlottesville. The two week trial is slated for February.

Next Monday all the prospective jurors will have to be at the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse for orientation.

Huguely is accused of killing UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010.