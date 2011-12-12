Quantcast

Over 300 Potential Jurors Summoned for Huguely Murder Trial

Posted: Updated: Dec 12, 2011 04:56 PM EST

More than 300 people have been summoned for jury duty in the first degree murder case against George Huguely.

We have learned that 320 notices have gone out to people in the city of Charlottesville. The two week trial is slated for February.

Next Monday all the prospective jurors will have to be at the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse for orientation.

Huguely is accused of killing UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

  In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

