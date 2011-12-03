Harringtons Walk in Holiday Heritage Parade

Morgan Harrington's parents made a stop in Charlottesville as they continue to keep the community's attention on the search for their daughter's killer. Dan and Gil Harrington walked in Saturday morning's Holiday Heritage parade on Charlottesville's downtown mall.

The Harringtons were promoting their website, savethenextgirl.com. The site offers resources for finding missing people. The Harringtons are also pushing for a state law that would force campus police to hand over control of serious crimes, like rape and murder, to local law enforcement. The state crime commission is currently reviewing that legislation.