Huguely's Defense Team Asks for Family to Testify via Videotape

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

George Huguely's defense team is already looking ahead to the sentencing phase if he's convicted of killing his former girlfriend, Yeardley Love.

Huguely's lawyers want his family - including his mother, sister, father and stepfather - to be able to testify on his behalf.

They're asking to do that on videotape so that they would still able to be in the courtroom during the trial itself.

May 3, 2010 – 2:00 a.m. UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love found dead in her apartment at 222 14th Street NW by her roommates. Initial calls were of a possible alcohol overdose. Within hours, police arrest fellow UVA student and men's lacrosse player George Huguely for the killing and is charged with first degree murder.

May 4, 2010 – Search warrants and affidavits filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court detail a brutal scene, describing Love as badly beaten. Huguely says he and Love had been in a relationship that had recently ended. After waiving his Miranda rights, Huguely says he was involved in an altercation with Love and that during the course of the altercation he shook Love and her head repeatedly hit the wall. Huguely admits that he kicked his right foot through the door that leads to Love's bedroom. Huguely also says he took Love's computer, which had emails on it, and hid it. He later told police where it was. Huguely is held without bond and his attorney says the student did not intend to kill anyone.

May 5, 2010 – Police search Huguely's apartment, seizing a red stained shirt, letter addressed to Love, two computers and a notebook, among other things.

May 6, 2010 – Charlottesville Circuit Court seals court records pertaining to the case with no public explanation. Details begin to emerge about Huguely's past run ins with the law, and overall volatile behavior, prompting questions directed at UVA officials as to the protocol for dealing with student arrests.

May 8, 2010 - Three newspapers are challenging asking a judge to unseal a court order with information related to the case.

May 11, 2010 - Governor Bob McDonnell (R) and University of Virginia President John Casteen meet to discuss changes to state law to require police to notify colleges and universities if a student is arrested.

May 15, 2010 – UVA confirms that Huguely had attacked an unnamed lacrosse teammate in Feb. 2009.

May 17, 2010 - Police agencies in Albemarle County and Charlottesville say there is not a specific system to notify University officials when a student is arrested in either jurisdiction.

May 26, 2010 – Judge dismisses petition by media consortium to have court documents unsealed.

June 8, 2010 – Huguely court date is postponed to Oct. 7.

July 1, 2010 – Judge unseals five of six search warrants issued in the wake of Love's murder.

July 7, 2010 - Medical examiner releases Love's cause of death as blunt force trauma.

July 8, 2010 – Unsealed Search warrants pertaining to the case released.

August 18, 2010 - Additional documents released.

September 24, 2010 - Huguely preliminary hearing - originally set for Oct. 7 - rescheduled for January 21.

December 09, 2010 – Search warrant for Huguely's Blackberry emails and text messages issued.

December 14, 2010 – Defense team seeks all of Yeardley's medical records.

December 15, 2010 – Judge decides he will review Yeardley Love's University of Virginia medical records before determining whether they will be released to George Huguely's attorneys. Details of autopsy revealed in court.

December 22, 2010 – Judge rules defense attorneys will not be able to review Yeardley's medical records.

January 7, 2011 – Commonwealth's attorney issued five new charges in the case against Huguely: felony murder, robbery, burglary, statutory burglary, and grand larceny.

October 18, 2011 - Motion to review Yeardley's medical records filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

October 26, 2011 - Hearing for review of medical records held in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

November 1 & 2, 2011 - Pretrial motions filed with Charlottesville Circuit Court. Motions to be heard on December 7, 2011.

November 7, 2011 – Pretrial motions hearing held in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

November 18, 2011 - Huguely defense team granted access to Yeardley Love's medical records.

November 30, 2011 - Huguely defense team asks to have his family members testify via videotape, if he is convicted.