Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Jury Selection Hearing in Huguely Case Scheduled for Monday

Lawyers involved with the George Huguely murder case will be in court on Monday.

Last week a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge asked for input on the jury selection process. Both sides will submit feedback on the process by Monday.

Huguely is accused of killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May of 2010.

Huguely's defense team and the commonwealth have finalized a written questionnaire for the jury.

The trial is slated for February.