Hearing Held on Jury Selection for Huguely Trial

Posted: Updated: Nov 22, 2011 12:57 PM EST

A hearing was held Tuesday in the first-degree murder case against George Huguely. A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge asked for input on the jury selection process.

Last week, Huguely's defense team and the commonwealth finalized the written jury questionnaire that will be provided ahead of the February trial. Both sides will submit their thoughts on the process by Monday.

Huguely is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in May of 2010. 

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

