Hearing Held on Jury Selection for Huguely Trial

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

A hearing was held Tuesday in the first-degree murder case against George Huguely. A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge asked for input on the jury selection process.

Last week, Huguely's defense team and the commonwealth finalized the written jury questionnaire that will be provided ahead of the February trial. Both sides will submit their thoughts on the process by Monday.

Huguely is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in May of 2010.