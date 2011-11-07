Huguely Motions Hearing

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A pre-trial motions hearing was held Monday morning in Charlottesville Circuit Court for George Huguely, the former University of Virginia lacrosse player accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love, last May.

Attorneys for George Huguely argued a number of motions before the case goes to trial. Judge Edward Hogshire issued the following rulings:

An in camera (behind closed doors) review of Yeardley Love's medical records while she was a student at the University of Virginia was granted. That happened after an hour long debate behind closed doors.

A jury questionnaire is appropriate in the case but the exact questions still have to be decided. The list submitted by the defense was too broad, according to the judge and the commonwealth's attorney. Some of the proposed questions included: What media do you watch? What have you read? What have you heard about the case?

Camera in court requests by In Session television and NBC29 were denied.

No law enforcement badges/insignia will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial that also include the "one love" bracelets.

Photographs that are to be used during the trial have to be submitted by both sides ahead of trial for the judge to determine what is appropriate.

The defense can have access to George Huguely's recorded police statement as per the law.

The issue of Huguely's family in the courtroom will also have to follow the law, meaning if they are witnesses to be used during sentencing then they cannot be in the courtroom during the trial.

The judge also ruled that any testimony from an expert will follow the law.

A hearing has been set for November 18, 2011 at 4 PM to discuss the jury questionnaires as well as administrative issues dealing with security and media access during the trial.

A final pretrial hearing has been set for January 20, 2011 at 4 PM. That is the deadline for either side to file pretrial motions. The trial photographs issue will be taken up at that time as well.

Huguely's family was at Monday's hearing. They had nothing to say when they left the courtroom. Huguely's lawyers, Rhonda Quagliana and Francis Lawrence, and Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman also had no comment.