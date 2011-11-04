Cameras in Court Request Filed for George Huguely Hearing

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Another round of documents have been filed ahead of a hearing on Monday for George Huguely. He's accused of killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

The documents deal with a cameras in court request by two media outlets including NBC29.

A judge will take up the request on Monday along with a number of motions by Huguely's defense team concerning the February trial.

Click here to read the Huguely court documents.