Quantcast

Cameras in Court Request Filed for George Huguely Hearing

Posted: Updated: Nov 18, 2011 04:14 PM EST

Another round of documents have been filed ahead of a hearing on Monday for George Huguely.  He's accused of killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

The documents deal with a cameras in court request by two media outlets including NBC29.

A judge will take up the request on Monday along with a number of motions by Huguely's defense team concerning the February trial.

Click here to read the Huguely court documents. 

  • Cameras in Court Request Filed for George Huguely HearingMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story