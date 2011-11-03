Pre-Trial Motions Filed in Huguely Murder Case

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

New information has emerged that could mean big changes for a murder trial sure to grab headlines coast to coast. Several motions on behalf of George Huguely have been filed leading into a hearing set for Monday.

Huguely is accused of killing University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. While Huguely himself will not be at the hearing on Monday, his lawyers have a lot they want to say.

A slew of new documents have been filed in the Yeardley Love murder case. Huguely, her accused killer, wants a fair trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

His attorneys spell out in black and white how that can happen. The defense wants to limit the testimony from the commonwealth's experts including the deputy medical examiner who performed Love's autopsy.

Huguely's lawyers would also like to use parts of a tape interview between Huguely and police from the morning of May 3, 2010. But they don't want certain photos used during the trial -including those of Love's bedroom, of Love's body and resuscitation efforts.

Investigators say Huguely killed Love at her apartment on 14th Street last May.

Huguely's lawyers are also fighting a cameras in court request, and want potential jurors to answer a questionnaire. The exact questions are under a court seal.

There is also a request to sequester the jury during the trial slated now for February. Huguely would also like to have his family in the courtroom during the trial - his mother, father, stepfather and sister.

What is still in question is access to Love's medical records while she was a student at UVA. Judge Edward Hogshire will take up that issue on Monday as well at Charlottesville Circuit Court. The hearing is expected to start at 9:30 in the morning and run through the afternoon.

