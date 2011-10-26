Hearing Held on Huguely Motion to Review Medical Records

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Attorneys for George Huguely were in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday evening for a pretrial motions hearing.

Rhonda Quagliana and Francis Lawrence were attempting to gain full access to Yeardley Love's medical records while she was a student at the University of Virginia. Defense attorneys say they need their own physician to completely assess the case and understand Love's cause of death to offer testimony during the February trial.

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman said the motion was too broad. Judge Edward Hogshire asked the defense if the medical records request could be narrowed down to specifically what they want.

Another hearing has been set for November 7, 2011. Part of the medical records request will be taken up at that time. Because the records contain sensitive information, the judge will also have to decide if it will be done in open court or behind closed doors. Both sides on the case will also talk about jury questionnaires and a camera in court request.

Last December, a Charlottesville General District Court judge ruled that the Huguely's lawyers could have access to only information about Love's Adderall prescription.

Quagliana and Lawrence are trying to discredit Love's cause of death, which has been ruled blunt force trauma. They argue that Love died from an irregular heartbeat caused by medication.

Huguely is accused of entering Love's apartment in May of 2010 and slamming her head into a wall.