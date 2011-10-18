Morgan Harrington's Mom Sues Security Company

A security company is being sued by the mother of a Virginia Tech student who was killed after she attended a Metallica concert in Charlottesville at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Media outlets report that Gil Harrington filed the $3.5 million lawsuit last week in Roanoke County Circuit Court against Regional Marketing Concepts Inc., doing business as RMC Events.

RMC provided security at the Oct. 17, 2009, concert. Harrington reportedly says that RMC should have known that Morgan was hurt.

Two years ago, 20-year-old Morgan Harrington disappeared after she left the John Paul Jones Arena and was denied re-entry. The University of Virginia and the arena itself have stated that the concert had a no re-entry policy and neither UVA nor the arena are named in the civil lawsuit.

Harrington's remains were found in January 2010 in a hayfield in Albemarle County.

RMC Events President Dan Schmitt told The Roanoke Times that he couldn't comment on the lawsuit. But he says the 'no re-entry' policy is common practice for events like the Metallica concert.

No dates or timeline have been set on the case.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

The Associated Press contributed to this article.