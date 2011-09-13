Lodge at Old Trail - The Seasons Memory Care

The Lodge at Old Trail is proud to offer the Grand Memory Care™ Program in The Seasons. Grand Memory Care™ uses a highly-innovative program called Habilitation Therapy. This therapy employs the philosophy that individuals respond to their disease according to the level of support in their environment.

In The Seasons, the emphasis is on active treatment of the symptoms of dementia through using each individual's remaining abilities, particularly their emotional capacity.

Our exceptional staff members play key roles in the program as well. Every staff member takes part in a training program developed specifically by Grand Senior Living for professionals caring for people with memory loss.

The initial multi-day program is followed by ongoing training programs ensuring that every caregiver is using the most up to date techniques to guide residents to the best possible quality of life.

One of the most unique components in the Grand Memory Care™ Program at The Seasons is the highly specialized design. Every facet of The Seasons is designed to create an optimal atmosphere and space for individuals with memory loss.

The open floor plan with central living, dining and staff work areas gives residents a full view of the day's activities as well as of the staff and other residents. The ability to see all that is taking place in the neighborhood encourages residents to remain engaged in daily activities.

The daily programming is the heart of the Grand Memory Care™ Program. We focus on maximizing the abilities that each resident retains and creating an individualized care plan that provides support, encouragement and a sense of well-being.

Residents remain engaged in the day to day activities that are enjoyable and familiar. This fosters a feeling of leading a purposeful life where they are important and needed.

Along with proper medication management and other care, maintaining dignity of the person is just as vital. Our attentive staff ensures that residents receive the proper hygiene and nutritional care assistance needed to assure that their appearance is as they, and their family would wish it to be.

Short term respite stays are offered as availability allows.