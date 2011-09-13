Lodge at Old Trail - The Piedmont Assisted Living

For individuals requiring more assistance, The Piedmont Assisted Living offers an excellent array of personal and healthcare services in the largest assisted living apartments in the area.

We believe that the transition to a more supportive setting is easier when additional downsizing isn't necessary. The Piedmont one and two bedroom apartments are identical in size to The Ridges. Residents bring favorite furnishings and decorate as they wish.

The Piedmont residents have the assistance required to promote independence while also maintaining a gracious lifestyle. Each resident's care plan is highly personalized and designed to maximize abilities and enjoyment of life.

Three meals a day, personal care assistance and medication assistance are part of daily care provided in The Piedmont. Weekly housekeeping, linen service and personal laundry service add to the comfortable lifestyle at The Piedmont.

Residents also have a wide variety of social opportunities provided every day by dedicated life enrichment staff members. Caregivers are on hand 24 hours a day and there is a full-time registered nurse.

Short term respite stays are offered as availability allows.