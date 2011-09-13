Lodge at Old Trail - The Ridges

The Ridges, for more independent residents, offers large one and two bedroom apartments. Many have balconies with spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The delightful hospitality of staff makes life comfortable and convenient.

Residents may choose the services that will help them maintain independence and stay engaged in the community. Dining, featuring fresh and local foods, housekeeping, transportation, health and wellness programming and daily social events are offered at The Lodge.

Residents will enjoy the spacious, beautifully decorated common areas. The welcoming great room is a wonderful spot for large gatherings while the library and pub offer quiet retreats.

The Pub Patio and balconies off the dining room provide alfresco dining opportunities. Amenities include a fitness center, arts room, community room and underground parking.

For outdoor enthusiasts there are miles of walking trails just outside the door. An 18-hole golf course is a short golf cart ride away. The community pool and garden are also close by.

Third Thursday events are a special highlight each month as the community is invited to join us for an eclectic variety of educational and entertaining events. Local celebrities, musicians, area historians, authors, artists and a host of other interesting people make up the list of speakers.