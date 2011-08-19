Charlottesville City Council Candidate Reports Anti-Gay Slurs

A gym owner who says he's the first openly homosexual candidate to run for Charlottesville City Council says he's been receiving anti-gay messages.

James Halfaday told the Daily Progress one of his fliers was returned Aug. 7 with a disparaging message and his face crossed out. He said he sought legal advice but was told the defaced flier didn't constitute a threat, so there was little he could do.

Halfaday said the flier is the latest in a string of attacks, including an e-mail accusing him of "promoting perversion" and an insulting Facebook message. The sender configured the message to make it look like it was sent by one of Halfaday's six opponents in Saturday's Democratic primary, but both campaigns and party officials say the opponent didn't do it.

