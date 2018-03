The murder trial for a Charlottesville man will be delayed past its expected start date later this month.

Barry Bowles is accused of stabbing his wife Rachel to death last September.

Bowles appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday. He told the court he was not happy with his attorney and wanted a new one.

The man who'd been representing Bowles, Michael Hallahan, says the lawyer-client relationship broke down because there was a failure to communicate.

The request was granted.