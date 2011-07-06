Ken Jefferson
NewsMore>>
-
Waynesboro Police Investigating West Main Street Crash
Waynesboro Police Investigating West Main Street Crash
Waynesboro police are investigating a crash along West Main Street that seriously injured four people.Full Story
Waynesboro police are investigating a crash along West Main Street that seriously injured four people.Full Story
Nine Girls Receive Scholarships at Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon
Nine Girls Receive Scholarships at Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon
Nine girls from local area high school s were awarded scholarships to help them pay for college at the 17th annual Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon that was held on Monday.Full Story
Nine girls from local area high school s were awarded scholarships to help them pay for college at the 17th annual Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon that was held on Monday.Full Story
Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Schools Throughout Greene County
Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Schools Throughout Greene County
Schools in Greene County will be safer in the event of an active shooter situation after the Greene County Public Safety Foundation donated money so that security blinds can be installed in every school in the county.Full Story
Schools in Greene County will be safer in the event of an active shooter situation after the Greene County Public Safety Foundation donated money so that security blinds can be installed in every school in the county.Full Story
Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going Online
Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going Online
Thomas Jefferson's collection of law books for the University of Virginia is going online.Full Story
Thomas Jefferson's collection of law books for the University of Virginia is going online.Full Story
Charlottesville Voting Equipment Tested for Upcoming Primaries
Charlottesville Voting Equipment Tested for Upcoming Primaries
The June primaries are right around the corner and Charlottesville voters have some elected spots to fill. Charlottesville's voting equipment went through final testing and was sealed Monday.Full Story
The June primaries are right around the corner and Charlottesville voters have some elected spots to fill. Charlottesville's voting equipment went through final testing and was sealed Monday.Full Story
Albemarle County Rescue Station Undergoing Renovations
Albemarle County Rescue Station Undergoing Renovations
After spending over 30 years in the same building, Rescue Station Eight on Berkmar Drive will see some new changes that will cost the Albemarle County almost $1 million.Full Story
After spending over 30 years in the same building, Rescue Station Eight on Berkmar Drive will see some new changes that will cost the Albemarle County almost $1 million.Full Story
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.Full Story
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.Full Story
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.Full Story
GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers
GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers
The Great Eastern Management Company announced Monday that Lazy Parrot and the Party Starts Here will both expand in their respective shopping centers.Full Story
The Great Eastern Management Company announced Monday that Lazy Parrot and the Party Starts Here will both expand in their respective shopping centers.Full Story
Report Highlights CFA Institute’s Impact in Central Virginia
Report Highlights CFA Institute’s Impact in Central Virginia
The CFA Institute held a presentation Monday morning to highlight the overall impact it provides to Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.Full Story
The CFA Institute held a presentation Monday morning to highlight the overall impact it provides to Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.Full Story
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
-
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
Fluvanna County Fire Officials Clear Up Concerns About Response Times
Fluvanna County Fire Officials Clear Up Concerns About Response Times
After numbers suggest response times for Fluvanna County may be slow, the fire department is clearing up the concerns.Full Story
After numbers suggest response times for Fluvanna County may be slow, the fire department is clearing up the concerns.Full Story
Charlottesville Holds 68th Annual Dogwood Parade
Charlottesville Holds 68th Annual Dogwood Parade
The 68th Charlottesville Dogwood Grand Parade marched through downtown Saturday in celebration of the month-long Dogwood Festival.Full Story
The 68th Charlottesville Dogwood Grand Parade marched through downtown Saturday in celebration of the month-long Dogwood Festival.Full Story
Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C.Full Story
Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C.Full Story
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.Full Story
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.Full Story
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
JAUNT Bus Drivers Compete in “Roadeo” to Test Skills
JAUNT Bus Drivers Compete in “Roadeo” to Test Skills
Bus drivers in central Virginia tested their street skills Saturday in a one-of-a-kind "Roadeo."Full Story
Bus drivers in central Virginia tested their street skills Saturday in a one-of-a-kind "Roadeo."Full Story
Staunton's Shakespeare Center Launches Playwriting Competition
Staunton's Shakespeare Center Launches Playwriting Competition
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is launching an international playwriting competition. ASC will pick two plays a year for the next 20 years.Full Story
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is launching an international playwriting competition. ASC will pick two plays a year for the next 20 years.Full Story
People Organize Charlottesville 'March for Science' at IX Art Park
People Organize Charlottesville 'March for Science' at IX Art Park
A little rain couldn't stop a crowd of hundreds from filling the IX Art Park in Charlottesville to send a message to Washington, D.C., about the importance of supporting science.Full Story
A little rain couldn't stop a crowd of hundreds from filling the IX Art Park in Charlottesville to send a message to Washington, D.C., about the importance of supporting science.Full Story