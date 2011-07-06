Ken Jefferson co-anchors NBC29's Sunrise and Noon newscasts.

A native of the Richmond area, Ken is happy to be back home again in central Virginia.

His work as a broadcast journalist has earned him nine regional Emmy awards, two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, two National Headliners Awards, a national Iris Award and a host of state and local awards.

In his free time Ken enjoys outdoor photography, biking, hiking and exploring the countryside with his best friend, General Lee, his black Labrador.