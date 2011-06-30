Search Still On for Harrington Suspect One Year After Sketch Released

One year ago Friday, Virginia State Police went public with a composite sketch of a man they've linked to Morgan Harrington's death.

While authorities are still looking for this suspect, police are still encouraged by the hundreds of tips that have come in since.

The sketch is from a still unresolved 2005 abduction and sexual assault in Fairfax, almost four and half years prior to when Harrington's body was found in Albemarle County.

The Virginia Department of Forensic Science was able to confirm a DNA forensic match connecting the two crimes.

It was one year ago Friday (July 1, 2011) that Virginia State Police went public with a composite sketch of a man forensically linked to the disappearance and death of Virginia Tech student, Morgan Harrington. The composite sketch resulted from an unsolved 2005 abduction and sexual assault in the City of Fairfax. The Virginia Department of Forensic Science was able to confirm a DNA forensic match connecting the two separate crimes.

"Since this composite sketch was released last year, state police investigators and Fairfax City investigators have received several hundred new tips on this individual," said Lt. Joe Rader, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office. "This is extremely encouraging as the information we get from local citizens is important because they are the most familiar with the surroundings and habits of their neighbors and associates. We still get information on a daily basis and prioritize that information for follow-up based on what appears to be most relevant to solving the case."

In September 2005, a Fairfax woman was abducted and sexually assaulted. City of Fairfax Police detectives were able to create a composite sketch based on the victim's description of the suspect.

Harrington, 20, of Roanoke, Va., went missing from the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville during a Metallica concert on the night of Oct. 17, 2009. Her remains were discovered Jan. 26, 2010, by the landowner of Anchorage Farm in southern Albemarle County. The skeletal remains were located in a field on the 700-acre property. Morgan Harrington's death is being investigated as a homicide. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office, Universi

ty of Virginia Police, Albemarle County Police, and the Charlottesville Police continue to work closely with the City of Fairfax Police in regards to both criminal incidents.

The public is still encouraged to contact either agency with information related to these two active cases. Those with information about the man featured in the "Wanted Poster" may contact City of Fairfax Police Detective Mike Boone at (703) 385-7959. Anyone wishing to provide information in the Morgan Harrington case is encouraged to call the Jefferson Area Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or Virginia State Police at (434) 352-3467 or email State Police at bci-appomattox@vsp.virginia.gov. A reward of $150,041 is still available for anyone with information that leads to a successful resolution of the Harrington crime.