Harrington Family Remind Community of Daughter's Murder

The parents of murdered Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington were in Charlottesville on Saturday, trying to remind the community what happened to their daughter. They joined the group Morgan's Warriors, for a bake sale.

All of the money from that fundraiser will go toward building a school in Africa in honor of their daughter. The Harringtons want to make sure people remember that Morgan's killer is still at large.

"We don't want any more blood spilled by the person who killed our daughter. We don't want any other families to feel this anguish. So it's as important to us to fund raise as it is to make people aware and keep asking for tips," said Gil and Dan Harrington.

The Harringtons stress that they want to prevent another young woman from being harmed in the Charlottesville Community. There is a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Morgan's killer.