Duncan McKenna joined the NBC29 News Team in November 2010 as a web editor and weekend producer.

She comes to Charlottesville from Washington DC, where she grew up and worked for a year and a half as a production assistant and field producer for NBC News and MSNBC.

During her time in Washington, Duncan helped cover Capitol Hill and the White House as a field producer, where she interviewed high ranking lawmakers and covered press conferences ranging in topics from health care reform, to the Gulf Coast oil spill, and homeland security.

In addition, she shot coverage as a multimedia journalist for NBC Nightly News and MSNBC in particular, during the 2010 "Snowmageddon" Blizzard and the Discovery Channel hostage situation.

Duncan is a graduate of Duke University where she holds a major in Political Science, a certificate in Documentary Studies, and a minor in Religion. During her time at Duke, she held an internship at NBC News and MSNBC in Washington.

She was also a production assistant for Access Hollywood, where she aided in the coverage of President Obama's inauguration.

When Duncan is not working, she enjoys cooking, reading, playing golf, and above all else traveling - reading travel books, watching the Travel Channel and dreaming about future destinations. She has traveled across Europe and has lived abroad in Spain and Italy.