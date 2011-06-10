Duncan McKenna
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Woman Dies in Albemarle County Shooting, Fiancee Charged
Woman Dies in Albemarle County Shooting, Fiancee Charged
The estranged fiancée of an Albemarle County woman is now being charged with murder.Full Story
The estranged fiancée of an Albemarle County woman is now being charged with murder.Full Story
Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting
Bond Denied for Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Shooting
A judge is denying bond for Cardian Eubanks, the Charlottesville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Albemarle County. Eubanks is accused of murdering his estranged fiancée.Full Story
A judge is denying bond for Cardian Eubanks, the Charlottesville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Albemarle County. Eubanks is accused of murdering his estranged fiancée.Full Story
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
Firefighters Across VA Commemorate Fallen Firefighter in Training School
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the commonwealth to battle blazes back home.Full Story
A weekend-long training in Albemarle County is preparing firefighters from across the commonwealth to battle blazes back home.Full Story
3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges
3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges
Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.Full Story
Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.Full Story
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Paul's Pinball Palace Shares 30 Pinball Machines with Public
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Pinball lovers can relive their childhood playing a classic arcade game at a new spot in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
City Hires Planning Commission,Consults Residents to Plan for Fifeville's Future
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.Full Story
The city of Charlottesville hired the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to develop a small area plan for Fifeville.Full Story
Update: Albemarle County Authorities Locate Remains of Missing Woman
Update: Albemarle County Authorities Locate Remains of Missing Woman
New details are emerging on a woman who disappeared on Monday, March 19, after she was discharged from a wellness center in Albemarle County.Full Story
New details are emerging on a woman who disappeared on Monday, March 19, after she was discharged from a wellness center in Albemarle County.Full Story
New Gourmet Ice Cream Truck Coming to Charlottesville
New Gourmet Ice Cream Truck Coming to Charlottesville
A Charlottesville man is taking the traditional ice cream truck to a gourmet level. Graham Evans plans to bring a healthy ice cream option to Charlottesville this spring and summer in his Bluegrass Creamery truck.Full Story
A Charlottesville man is taking the traditional ice cream truck to a gourmet level. Graham Evans plans to bring a healthy ice cream option to Charlottesville this spring and summer in his Bluegrass Creamery truck.Full Story
Our Apologies
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageFull Story