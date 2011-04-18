Quantcast

Huguely Trial Date Set for February 2012

Huguely is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Yeardley Love last May. Huguely is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Yeardley Love last May.

On Monday afternoon, a Charlottesville grand jury  indicted George Huguely on six felonies including first-degree murder. Huguely is accused of killing his girlfriend, Yeardley Love last May.

Although the grand jury has handed down the indictments, don't expect a speedy trial. The circuit court judge has set a trial date for February of 2012. A combination of factors pushed the date out that far, including some scheduling conflicts for George Huguely's defense team.

A grand jury indicted Huguely on six felony charges including first degree murder and as indictment documents state, that "George Huguely did feloniously, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder Yeardley Reynolds Love." In addition, Huguely is indicted on charges of murder in the commission or attempted commission of robbery.

The case is now set for a two week jury trial starting February 6, 2012. The grand jury's decision comes one week after an unprecedented nine hour preliminary hearing, where 2 people took the stand, including Huguely's roommates and love's friends who all said the suspect was "visibly drunk" the night of Love's death.

An interesting note on this case, of the six members on the jury panel, two are local politicians. Former City Councilor Julian Taliaferro and current City Councilor and Vice Mayor Holly Edwards were both on the grand jury.

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

