Huguely Trial Date Set for February 2012

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

On Monday afternoon, a Charlottesville grand jury indicted George Huguely on six felonies including first-degree murder. Huguely is accused of killing his girlfriend, Yeardley Love last May.

Although the grand jury has handed down the indictments, don't expect a speedy trial. The circuit court judge has set a trial date for February of 2012. A combination of factors pushed the date out that far, including some scheduling conflicts for George Huguely's defense team.

A grand jury indicted Huguely on six felony charges including first degree murder and as indictment documents state, that "George Huguely did feloniously, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder Yeardley Reynolds Love." In addition, Huguely is indicted on charges of murder in the commission or attempted commission of robbery.

The case is now set for a two week jury trial starting February 6, 2012. The grand jury's decision comes one week after an unprecedented nine hour preliminary hearing, where 2 people took the stand, including Huguely's roommates and love's friends who all said the suspect was "visibly drunk" the night of Love's death.

An interesting note on this case, of the six members on the jury panel, two are local politicians. Former City Councilor Julian Taliaferro and current City Councilor and Vice Mayor Holly Edwards were both on the grand jury.