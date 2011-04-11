Quantcast

Sales Assistant

Updated:

NBC29 is seeking a detail oriented individual to assist in the daily responsibilities of our regional and national advertising business.

  • Excellent written and oral communication skills are a must
  • Microsoft Office efficiency is required.
  • Previous experience in media advertising is a plus.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending a resume and completed NBC29 application to: 

Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or
E-mail to: hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered. 

EOE.