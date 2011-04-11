Administrative Sales Assistant

NBC29 is seeking a motivated and organized individual to provide high-quality internal support. This position will execute the administrative support functions for our sales staff.

Essential Duties:

Assist our sales team with various aspects of their jobs to ensure sales goals are exceeded

Organizes and maintains data for sales executives

Participate in weekly sales department meetings

Miscellaneous administrative duties as assigned or needed

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Microsoft Office proficient

Ability to multitask

Excellent written and oral communication skills required

Ability and willingness to learn and operate specialized software programs

Experience in Wide Orbit is a plus

Qualified applicants should apply by sending a resume and completed NBC29 application to:

Human Resources

WVIR-TV NBC29

503 E Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Or

E-mail to: hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

EOE.