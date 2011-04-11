Administrative Sales Assistant

Administrative Sales AssistantUpdated:
NBC29 is seeking a motivated and organized individual to provide high-quality internal support. This position will execute the administrative support functions for our sales staff.
Essential Duties:
- Assist our sales team with various aspects of their jobs to ensure sales goals are exceeded
- Organizes and maintains data for sales executives
- Participate in weekly sales department meetings
- Miscellaneous administrative duties as assigned or needed
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Microsoft Office proficient
- Ability to multitask
- Excellent written and oral communication skills required
- Ability and willingness to learn and operate specialized software programs
- Experience in Wide Orbit is a plus
Qualified applicants should apply by sending a resume and completed NBC29 application to:
Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or
E-mail to: hrmanager@nbc29.com
No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
EOE.