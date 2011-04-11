Quantcast

Administrative Sales Assistant

Updated:

NBC29 is seeking a motivated and organized individual to provide high-quality internal support. This position will execute the administrative support functions for our sales staff. 

Essential Duties:

  • Assist our sales team with various aspects of their jobs to ensure sales goals are exceeded
  • Organizes and maintains data for sales executives
  • Participate in weekly sales department meetings
  • Miscellaneous administrative duties as assigned or needed

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

  • Microsoft Office proficient
  • Ability to multitask
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills required
  • Ability and willingness to learn and operate specialized software programs 
  • Experience in Wide Orbit is a plus

Qualified applicants should apply by sending a resume and completed NBC29 application to: 

Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or
E-mail to: hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered. 

EOE.