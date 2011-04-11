Statement Released By Yeardley Love's Family

On Monday morning, Yeardley Love's family released the statement below:

"We miss Yeardley so very much and will work tirelessly to honor her legacy. It is truly devastating to wake up each day and realize she is no longer here. Her bright, bright future was stolen from us all. Yeardley's contagious smile, kind spirit and gentle touch have left this world but we know heaven now has an angel like no other. We will never be able to sufficiently thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and prayers. They have given us the strength to continue and we are eternally grateful to each and every one of them. We have faith in the justice system and trust that the truth will prevail."

On Monday afternoon at 1:00, a preliminary hearing is set for 23-year-old George Huguely at the Charlottesville Circuit Court. Huguely faces a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of Love last May.

Reported by NBC29 HD News