Charlottesville Police Expect Media Circus at Huguely Hearing

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

The city of Charlottesville is gearing up for a national media circus as the Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney prepares to lay out evidence in the murder case against a former University of Virginia men's lacrosse player accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.

The hearing is set for Monday afternoon at 1:00 in the afternoon for 23-year-old George Huguely. Huguely faces a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of UVA women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love last May.

The city is expecting news crews from across the commonwealth as well as Washington, DC and accordingly there will be some areas around court square where parking will be prohibited tomorrow. News crews have been told to park along 4th Street NE between Jefferson and High Streets from 8:00 in the morning until 6:00 at night. There will also be some parking blocked off along E. High directly in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Huguely's hearing was moved there from General District Court to accommodate the media crowd in the courtroom. The city made the call not to actually close any roads so that nearby businesses can still operate and pedestrians can get through.

Lieutenant Ronnie Roberts of the Charlottesville Police Department said, "It's a little less intrusive to the motorists as well as a little less intrusive to the folks in the media also, so they can put their vehicles here as well as their wiring and everything else, and then be able to set them up wherever they need to in close proximity to the courts."

Police expect curious onlookers to be more of an issue than traffic delays. Lieutenant Roberts says only visits from the queen of England and the president have recently rivaled the media attention the city is receiving due to the Huguely case.