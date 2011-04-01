Recovery after a serious heart event involves more than physical healing – coping with related emotional changes takes time, too. For anyone who has experienced a cardiac incident, heart disease has undeniably altered the shape of their lives. Sharing these experiences with others who are living with heart disease can uniquely provide comfort, support, and understanding. The Heart to Heart program offers education, discussion and reassurance with structured meetings that include a presentation by a physician and ample time for discussion and questions.

To register for this free support group, or for additional information, please call Martha Jefferson Health Connection at (434) 654-7009 or toll-free at 1-888-652-6663.