2 Arrested in Dog Shooting Incident

Albemarle County Police have made two arrests connected to a fatal dog shooting in Earlysville back in January.

Twenty-six-year-old Justin Riggs of Charlottesville faces charges that include cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

He is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Brian Tichner of Dyke has also been charged with possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

He is being held at the jail and will have a bond hearing Thursday.

The ten-month-old Siberian Husky named Mattie was found dead on her family's property in the Fray's Ridge Crossing subdivision.

Albemarle County Police Press Release

The Albemarle County Police have made two arrests regarding the dog shooting incident that occurred on January 15, 2011 in the Frays Ridge Crossing Subdivision.

Justin Riggs, 26 years of age of Charlottesville, Virginia, has been charged with Possession of a Firearm after having been convicted of a Violent Felony, Cruelty to Animals and Taking Game or Fish during Closed Season. Mr. Riggs was arrested on March 29, 2011 and is being held with no bond at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail pending his next court appearance on May 5th, 2011 at 9:30 A.M. at the Albemarle County General District Court.

Brian Tichner, 21 years of age of Dyke, Virginia, has been charged with Possession of a Firearm after having been convicted of a Violent Felony. Mr. Tichner was arrested today and is being held at the Albemarle/Regional Jail pending a bond hearing on March 31, 2011.

Sergeant Darrell R. Byers

Public Information Officer