Eric Abshire Appeared in Orange County Court Friday

Eric Abshire made an appearance in Orange County Circuit Court on Friday.

Eric Abshire made an appearance in Orange County Circuit Court on Friday.

In a pretrial hearing, Judge Daniel Bouton granted Abshire's request for $10,000 to hire a private investigator, and another $4,000 to hire an expert witness.

Abshire is accused of murdering his wife Justine more than four years ago and leaving her body along Taylorsville Road.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin October 12th.