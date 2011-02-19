Morgan's Warriors Hold Road Rally on Saturday

A road rally dedicated to finding Morgan Harrington's killer returned to Charlottesville on Saturday.

Morgan's Warriors spent some time Saturday afternoon in the Seminole Square Shopping Center putting flyers on windshields and reminding people that Harrington's killer is still on the lose. The fliers show a composite sketch from a Fairfax sexual assault that police have linked by DNA to Harrington's death.

Kenny Jarels of Morgan's Warriors said on Saturday, "What we would like to continue is the public awareness. There is someone in this community that knows what went on that night."

The group is especially interested in a necklace police believe Morgan Harrington was wearing the night she disappeared. If you have any information you're asked to call the State Police Tip Line at 434 352 3467.