Suspects Arrested in Cowan Homicide

The arrests were carried out with the assistance of the Albemarle County Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

SWAT teams stormed a Charlottesville home and an Albemarle County apartment this morning. Now two men face charges in connection with the city's first murder of the year and police say there are still more arrests to be made.

There are still no murder charges for the David Lee Cowan case but police believe the men now under arrest had ties to the killing. 30-year-old David Lee Cowan was shot in the neck last month near his home in the Hardy Drive neighborhood.

27-year-old Jermaine Antron Mulford and 28-year-old Whitmore Arnold Merrick Junior are charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm and shooting at an occupied dwelling. Merrick also faces a charge of firearms possession as a felon.

SWAT teams simultaneously raided a house on Stribling Avenue and an apartment in the Barracks West complex. Charlottesville and Albemarle county police teamed up for the raids.

Police are still looking for others they believe were involved in the murder. Lieutenant Ronnie Roberts of the Charlottesville Police Department said, "At this point in time, it's still, it's considered an ongoing investigation. Obviously there are still some other folks that we're still looking for."

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On February 17th two individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting death of David Lee Cowan. Both subjects were taken into custody at their place of residence early this morning in simultaneous operations. The arrests were carried out with the assistance of the Albemarle County Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Arrested without incident were:

Jermaine Antron Mulford. DOB 06/11/1983. Charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding 18.2-26 & 18.2-51

Use of a Firearm during an attempted malicious wounding 18.2-53.1

Maliciously shoot at an occupied dwelling 18.2-279

Whitmore Arnold Merrick Jr. DOB 09/14/1982. Charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding 18.2-26 & 18.2-51

Use of a Firearm during an attempted malicious wounding 18.2-53.1

Maliciously shoot at an occupied dwelling 18.2-279

Felon in possession of a firearm 18.2-308.2

The investigation of this homicide is continuing, no further information is available for release at this time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.