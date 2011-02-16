Riddick Court Date Set

The man accused of killing three people in Madison County will make his first court appearance on Thursday. Rashad Matthew Riddick will appear in Madison General District Court for arraignment on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Riddick faces three capital murder charges.

Madison County investigators say 23-year-old Riddick killed his uncle, James "Clark" Jackson, Jackson's wife, Karen and her daughter, Chante Davis Saturday. Riddick was arrested at an Econo-Lodge on Sunday night in Newport News.

He is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.