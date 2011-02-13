Triple Murder Suspect Arrested

Three family members were found shot to death in their home on Forest Drive in Madison County Saturday.

The statewide search for a suspect in Saturday's triple murder in Madison County is over. The suspect, 23-year-old Rashad Matthew Riddick, was arrested at a Newport News hotel Sunday night on three charges of capital murder.

The victim's truck which had been missing from the scene was located late Sunday night at a hotel in Hampton Roads. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, "subsequent to that recovery, a suspect was taken into custody without incident at a hotel also in the Newport News area."

Riddick is accused of killing 55-year-old James Clark Jackson, his wife, 53-year-old Karen Lee Jackson, and her daughter, 26-year-old Chante Latrice Davis inside their home on Sanford Farm Saturday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's office will also go with investigators from the Virginia State Police to Newport News on Monday to interview the suspect.

