Triple Murder in Madison

Three family members were found shot to death in their home on Forest Drive in Madison County Saturday.

Sheriff Erik Weaver of the Madison County Sheriff's office explained, "This morning at approximately 9:25 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call of an unresponsive male lying in the yard in the area of 1300 Forest Drive here in Madison County."

Sheriff Weaver added "The Madison County Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Virginia State Police has started what will probably be an extensive investigation."

At this time, no names have been released. Police say it was not a murder suicide and at this point, no arrests have been made. Units plan to be on the scene for most of the night and well into Sunday.

State police dispatchers say a statewide search is on for a 23-year-old male in connection with the shooting. He is believed to be driving a low profile 2004 copper color Chevy Colorado extended cab pick-up truck with a Diamond toolbox on the back. The driver's license plate number is Virginia YFM4581. If you have any information, call the Madison County Sheriff's office at (540) 948-5161.

Reported by NBC29 HD News