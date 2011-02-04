Charlottesville Murder Investigation Continues

Charlottesville police continue to work leads following the city's first murder of the year. 30-year-old David Lee Cowan was found dead early Thursday morning in the area of Run Street.

Friday the medical examiners office in Richmond confirmed Cowan died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police spent most of Thursday photographing, collecting and bagging evidence. They also towed three cars from the crime scene. Investigators aren't sure if they are connected with the case.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help police, call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000.