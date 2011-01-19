Cold Case Suspect Released on Bond

A man arrested in connection with a 1991 Waynesboro murder is now out on bond.

Police arrested 53-year-old Linwood Roosevelt Johnson of Greenwood after a DNA cold hit. In 1991, 53-year-old Arvetta June Davis was severely beaten in her home on North Bayard Avenue and died after two months in the hospital.

Waynesboro police closed the case after exhausting all leads but last fall a state lab re-tested evidence from the killing, and got a "cold hit".

Last week a grand jury indicted Johnson, he is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Wednesday he was appointed a lawyer and the judge granted him bond.

Reported by NBC29 HD News