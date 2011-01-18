Dade Pleads Guilty in Greene County

The man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Greene County has pleaded guilty.

Cordrick Dade admitted to arson, child endangerment and aggravated malicious wounding in Circuit Court Tuesday. All three are felonies.

The 37-year-old Dade doused Yulanda Chambers with a flammable liquid on March 22 of last year, then set her on fire inside a Stanardsville apartment.

He will be sentenced on April 19 and faces up to two life sentences plus five years behind bars.

Reported by Henry Graff

