Dade Pleads Guilty in Greene CountyPosted: Updated:
Cordrick Dade
Related ArticlesRelated ArticlesMore>>
Dade Pleads Guilty in Greene County
Dade Pleads Guilty in Greene CountyCordrick Dade, the man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Greene County, has pleaded guilty.Full StoryCordrick Dade, the man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Greene County, has pleaded guilty.Full Story
Dade Makes Greene County Court Appearance
Dade Makes Greene County Court AppearanceThe man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Greene County was in court Tuesday.Full StoryThe man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Greene County was in court Tuesday.Full Story
Dade Arraignment Postponed
Dade Arraignment PostponedThe arraignment hearing for a Greene county man accused of setting a woman on fire has been pushed back.Full StoryThe arraignment hearing for a Greene county man accused of setting a woman on fire has been pushed back.Full Story
Grand Jury to Hear Case Against Dade
Grand Jury to Hear Case Against DadeCharges against a 36-year-old Greene County man accused of setting a woman on fire in front of their 2 children will go to a grand jury.Full StoryCharges against a 36-year-old Greene County man accused of setting a woman on fire in front of their 2 children will go to a grand jury.Full Story
Dade Denied Bond As Community Steps Up
Dade Denied Bond As Community Steps UpAs the victim is recovering and a community begins to rally around a family now in need, Cordrick Dade was denied bond.Full StoryAs the victim is recovering and a community begins to rally around a family now in need, Cordrick Dade was denied bond.Full Story
Stanardsville Reaches Out To Family
Stanardsville Reaches Out To FamilyMembers of the Stanardsville community are collecting for a family burned out of their home.Full StoryMembers of the Stanardsville community are collecting for a family burned out of their home.Full Story
Stanardsville Still Reeling From Fire Attack
Stanardsville Still Reeling From Fire AttackEyewitnesses say 36-year-old Cordrick Dade doused Yulanda Chambers with kerosene and then set her on fire.Full StoryEyewitnesses say 36-year-old Cordrick Dade doused Yulanda Chambers with kerosene and then set her on fire.Full Story
Greene County Arson
Greene County ArsonA woman is in the hospital with severe burns after a man set her and the apartment she was living in on fire. A suspect has been arrested.Full StoryA woman is in the hospital with severe burns after a man set her and the apartment she was living in on fire. A suspect has been arrested.Full Story